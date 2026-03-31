Runners misled at a qualifier race will still get invites to the world championship

To realize how upsetting the recent U.S. Half Marathon Championship was for elite runners, consider this quote from Molly Born — who won the women's race: "It's like everyone's worst nightmare."

Her sentiment was widely shared after the March 1 race, an important qualifying event, ended in chaos. Born was first to the finish line after the women who had built a large gap over the pack were guided off the course by a lead vehicle in downtown Atlanta. Organizers said an emergency triggered the mistake, after traffic cones were moved to allow an ambulance to cross the course.

Runners trailing the group were too far back to realize the extent of the mishap, which occurred about a mile from the finish. The original leaders ended up placing ninth, 12th, and 13th.

"I thought I was in fourth," Born told NPR. After the race, she was praised for urging officials to find a way to send the misled runners to the world championships. Last week, USA Track & Field said it will do just that, thanks to an extraordinary accommodation from World Athletics, the international governing body.

The three runners whose chances of victory were ruined — Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat — are now invited to compete at the 2026 World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen in September. And in an extraordinary move, Born and the other two top finishers, Carrie Ellwood and Annie Rodenfels, can also be part of Team USA.

"This solution was not even on my radar as a possibility," Born told NPR after USATF announced the plan. It is the best possible outcome, she added, for "our special situation."

The solution is also special, as the U.S. governing body will send seven runners to the world championships rather than the standard four in what World Athletics describes as "a strictly one-off" move. The seventh member of the squad will be named in early May, based on world rankings.

But as in previous world championships, only four U.S. athletes will contend for medals, prize money and team standings. The remaining three runners will be designated "non-scoring athletes" for the event, but they can receive crucial world ranking points. If their finish would have earned them prize money, USATF will pay them the corresponding amount.

"The three non-scoring athletes will wear USA national kit but of a different style to the four scoring athletes," World Athletics says.

The U.S. team will determine the athletes' roles in early May, after the lineup of the team is set.

The calamity in the Atlanta race quickly drew comparisons to other errors, where leaders have mistakenly followed lead cars exiting the race course shortly before the finish. But the circumstances in the Atlanta half marathon, in which an entire breakaway group was misled in a race with high international stakes, were "unprecedented," according to World Athletics.

McClain, Hurley and Kurgat's appeal of the race results was denied, but the Atlanta Track Club offered them prize money, including $20,000 to McClain — equaling the winner's prize.

Born, 26, is a rising star who turned heads last December when she won the U.S. marathon championship in dramatic fashion, setting a course record and taking the national title in her first-ever marathon.

But after the Atlanta race, Born made it clear she didn't consider herself the event's true winner, saying she would likely turn down a spot on the international team she didn't feel she earned. Other affected athletes were "all on the same page from the beginning," she said.

With the matter now largely settled, Born said, "an unexpected bonus of this solution is that Carrie, Annie and I will now feel comfortable going to Worlds, as we are not taking anyone else's spots."

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