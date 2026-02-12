© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
A tool-using bovine has researchers rethinking cow intelligence

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:02 PM EST

Veronika spends her days in the idyllic pastures of southern Austria, where she lives with her family. And every now and then, she picks up a broom to scratch those hard-to-reach areas of her back.

None of that would be particularly newsworthy, except that Veronika is a brown cow. Her ability to employ tools with multiple uses leaves her in the company of only two known species: humans and chimps.

Alice Auersperg with Veronika. (Courtesy of Alice Auersperg)
Researcher Alice Auersperg visited and studied Veronika and co-authored a paper titled “Flexible use of a multi-purpose tool by a cow” in a recent issue of Current Biology. She joins host Robin Young to talk about animal intelligence and why the broom matters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

