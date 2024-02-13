A landslide in Turkey has trapped 9 gold mine workers

ISTANBUL — Nine mine workers were trapped underground after a landslide at a gold mine in Turkey's eastern Anatolia region, according to Turkish authorities.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday the government believes the workers were trapped when the Copler mine in the mountainous Erzincan province collapsed at 2:28 p.m. local time.

He said 400 personnel from the national disaster relief agency were on the scene working to reach the workers under the rubble.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was headed to the area to coordinate the rescue efforts.

The Copler mine's operator, Anagold Madencilik, said in a statement the health and safety of its employees and contractors are the top priority, according to The Associated Press.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said state prosecutors are investigating the incident.

