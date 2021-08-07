More Of Our Favorite Olympic Photos, Final Round

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ending, we wanted to take the opportunity to share with you some of the photos that stood out to us. Photographers from around the world are working to preserve the memory of what it is like to be an Olympian.

Enjoy!

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images Canada's Damian Warner competes in the men's decathlon javelin throw on August 5. Warner won gold and set a new decathlon Olympic record.

Aris Messinis / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Spain's Silvia Dominguez looks at the basket in the women's quarter-final basketball match between Spain and France on August 4.

Buda Mendes / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Frazer Clarke bleeds after an injury as he fights Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov during their men's super heavy (over 91kg) semi-final boxing match on August 4.

Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images Athletes compete in the men's 20km race walk final on August 5.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez (blue) wrestles Moldova's Victor Ciobanu in their men's greco-roman 60kg wrestling semi-final match on August 1.

Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images India's P. V. Sindhu hits a shot to China's He Bingjiao in their women's singles badminton bronze medal match on August 1.

Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images U.S.'s Katie Nageotte reacts as she competes in the women's pole vault final on August 5.

François-Xavier Marit / AFP via Getty Images An underwater view shows Mexico's Nuria Diosdado Garcia and Mexico's Joana Jimenez Garcia compete in the preliminary for the women's duet free artistic swimming event on August 2.

Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images Germany's Florian Wellbrock competes to win and take gold in the men's 10km marathon swimming event on August 5.

Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images Argentina's Maria Victoria Granatto, center, celebrates with teammates Julieta Jankunas, left, Agustina Gorzelany, second from left, and Rocio Sanchez Moccia after scoring against Germany during their women's quarter-final match on August 2.

Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images From left, Brazil's Tandara Caixeta, Caroline de Oliveira Saad Gattaz and Fernanda Rodrigues attempt to block a shot in the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between Serbia and Brazil on July 31.

Olivier Morin / AFP via Getty Images From left, Japan's Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka, Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre and France's Aloise Retornaz and France's Camille Lecointre sail past Mount Fuji during the women's two-person dinghy 470 medal race on August 4.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images Argentina's Luis Scola, center, is comforted by teammates at the end of the men's quarter-final basketball match between Australia and Argentina on August 3. Scola is retiring from Argentina's national team after the Tokyo Olympics.

Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images China's Li Junhui, left, and China's Liu Yuchen watch the shuttlecock during their men's doubles badminton semi-final match against Malaysia's Soh Wooi Yik and Malaysia's Aaron Chia on July 30, 2021.

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images Mexico's Aranza Vazquez Montano competes in the preliminary round of the women's 3m springboard diving event on July 30.

Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after winning and breaking the world record in the men's 400m hurdles final on August 3.

Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou (2L) runs to win the women's 100m semi-final 2 on July 31.

Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images Netherlands' Jan Willem Van Schip, right, competes in the men's track cycling omnium points race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu, Japan, on August 5.