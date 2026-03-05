Delaware Dept of Ed. sets testing, teacher retention, absenteeism benchmarks to hit by 2028

Delaware’s Department of Education released a strategic plan as part of its budget presentation to lawmakers.

Secretary of Education Cindy Marten outlined a series of benchmarks to the Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday, including metrics for third grade reading proficiency, teacher retention, absenteeism and graduation rates.

Some key goals DOE wants to hit by 2028 include: third grade reading proficiency to increase from 38 percent to 53 percent, nearly doubling participation in funded pre-K from 25 to 45 percent, and increasing teacher retention from 72 to 75 percent.

Marten said her department’s budget requests are tied to those metrics– which will indicate if state efforts - and spending - are working.

"I am the first one who's not a fan of strategic plans," she said. "Because strategic plans don't teach kids, teachers do, and principals supporting educators in the classroom. But without a strategic plan, you have no roadmap."

She highlighted funding for early childhood program expansion and increasing teacher pay, and efforts are underway.

"The plan is now on paper, within this year's budget-ask attached to it," she said.

The state distributed more than $7 million in emergency literacy funds last year, she said. It is requesting $8 million this year to help cover educator training on the science of reading.

The department also plans on funding for a dashboard where the public will be able to track progress on the state’s stated goals.

