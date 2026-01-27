The below freezing temperatures in Delaware to stay through the weekend

It has remained cold after the weekend winter storm, and it will remain bitterly cold for the foreseeable future.

If you’re hoping for temperatures to reach a point they help get rid of the weekend snow and ice, National Weather Service Meteorologist Zack Cooper says that’s not coming this week.

"Temperatures are going to remain below freezing, really high confidence in that through at least Sunday. Maybe a little bit of moderation early next week, but still temperatures below average,” said Cooper. “As of right now, looks like low 30s or so, some time for that to change but confidence remains high that we will see a stretch of very cold temperatures like I said, through at least Sunday. Overnight lows in the single digits."

In addition to the cold, the breezy winds will make it feel colder with wind chills Wednesday and Thursday nights hitting 10 below zero - up from the single digits during the day.

The average temperature in Delaware this time of year is around 40 to 45 degrees.

This week, they will mainly be in the mid-to-upper 20s through Sunday, and there’s a chance the cold will be accompanied by snow this weekend.

"Bottom line, really, for that, at this point is, there is the potential for another storm system. That would be primarily Saturday into Sunday, and right now it looks like that would most likely be in the form of all snow," said Cooper.

The light at the end of the tunnel is that starting on Monday, long-range forecasts predict highs above freezing for five days in a row, but they will still be below the average normal temperatures.