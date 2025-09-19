Sentences are handed out in Bethany Police Department false overtime hours case

The former chief and a former captain in the Bethany Police Department are sentenced in a federal funds theft case.

Michael Redmon – the former chief – was sentenced to 13 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $81,890 and a fine of $50,000.

Darin Cathell – the former captain – was sentenced to two months in prison followed by six months of home detention and ordered to pay restitution of $67,790 and a fine of $25,000.

Court records show both men spent years claiming to work overtime shifts they did not work with Redmon falsely claiming at least 174 overtime shifts totaling at least 760 hours and at least $81,890.

Cathell falsely claimed at least 185 overtime shifts totaling at least 800 hours and at least $67,970.

Some of the funds they received came from federal grants.

“Michael Redmon and Darin Cathell were sworn to uphold the law. They instead broke it – over and over, for years and years – to the detriment of the Town of Bethany Beach, their fellow officers in the Bethany Beach Police Department, and indeed every citizen who puts their faith in law enforcement. These just sentences reflect the seriousness of the defendants’ crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Julianne Murray in a statement.