A new ramp going to I-95 from Route 896 is ready to open

The construction at the I-95 and Route 896 interchange will hit another marker next week.

"We are approaching another major milestone with the opening of the next flyover ramp, connecting Southbound Route 896 to 95 Northbound," said DelDOT Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod.

He says the goal of this flyover ramp - like the project in general - is to make the interchange safer and ease traffic congestion.

This is the second major ramp opening of the project, and McLeod says the first is already helping make the interchange safer.

"We opened the 95 Southbound to 896 Southbound ramp earlier this year, and we've seen already a significant decline in congestion and crashes with that ramp opening, which was one of the desired outcomes of this project,” said McLeod. “And we're hoping that we'll see the same with the opening of this next ramp as well."

McLeod notes this completes major construction at the interchange, but there is still work to do in the area.

That includes rehabbing the two existing bridges on I-95 as well as two smaller ramps, from 896 Southbound to I-95 South and from 95 Northbound coming from Maryland to 896.

McLeod adds speed cameras in the work zone will also stay in operation while the work continues.