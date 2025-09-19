© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new ramp going to I-95 from Route 896 is ready to open

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
DelDOT

The construction at the I-95 and Route 896 interchange will hit another marker next week.

"We are approaching another major milestone with the opening of the next flyover ramp, connecting Southbound Route 896 to 95 Northbound," said DelDOT Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod.

He says the goal of this flyover ramp - like the project in general - is to make the interchange safer and ease traffic congestion.

This is the second major ramp opening of the project, and McLeod says the first is already helping make the interchange safer.

"We opened the 95 Southbound to 896 Southbound ramp earlier this year, and we've seen already a significant decline in congestion and crashes with that ramp opening, which was one of the desired outcomes of this project,” said McLeod. “And we're hoping that we'll see the same with the opening of this next ramp as well."

McLeod notes this completes major construction at the interchange, but there is still work to do in the area.

That includes rehabbing the two existing bridges on I-95 as well as two smaller ramps, from 896 Southbound to I-95 South and from 95 Northbound coming from Maryland to 896.

McLeod adds speed cameras in the work zone will also stay in operation while the work continues. 
News
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry