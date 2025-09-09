Former school administrator pleads guilty to child pornography

The former administrator at a private school in Middletown pleads guilty to child pornography charges.

Justin Smith is the former head of school at St. Anne’s Episcopal School, and he pleaded guilty to charges related to possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to the News Journal, Smith was sentenced to four years in prison.

He was charged in January with 25 felony counts of Dealing in Child Pornography, and he was fired from the school that serves students in preschool through 8th grade shortly after the arrest.

Smith started as head of the school in July 2024.

He reportedly only pled guilty to one felony prior to the beginning of the trial.

The charges against Smith did not involve any victims affiliated with the school or community, and they followed an investigation by the Inter Crimes Against Children Task Force led by the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police.

That was prompted by CyberTips generated by Kik Messenger that Smith uploaded child sexual abuse material on accounts that belonged to him.

Those tips led to a search where additional child sexual abuse material was found.