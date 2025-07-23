Delaware’s unemployment rate remains steady

The unemployment rate in Delaware was unchanged in June.

Last month’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4% the same as May, but lower than the national rate of 4.1%.

June’s unemployment rate was also higher than a year ago when it was 3.8%.

Area unemployment rate jumped last month. All were higher with Newark up more than 1.5% percent while the others hovered around a 1% increase. Sussex was up just over .5%.

The seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs numbers were down last month to 492,800. That was at 493,500 in May.

In the last year the state has seen a net gain of 5,700 jobs, a 1.2% increase. That growth rate is higher than the national rate of 1.1% during the same period.

Even though the seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs numbers dropped by 700, during the first half of the year, they grew by 2,000.

The Private Education and Health Services industry is driving that increase, adding 1,300 jobs. In the last year it 2,900 jobs or just over 50 percent of the total number.

Last month, Government and Manufacturing were the industries with the most job growth while Trade, Transportation and Utilities and Professional and Business Services saw the biggest decreases.