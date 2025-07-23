© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Delaware’s unemployment rate remains steady

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:05 PM EDT

The unemployment rate in Delaware was unchanged in June.

Last month’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4% the same as May, but lower than the national rate of 4.1%.

June’s unemployment rate was also higher than a year ago when it was 3.8%.

Area unemployment rate jumped last month. All were higher with Newark up more than 1.5% percent while the others hovered around a 1% increase. Sussex was up just over .5%.

The seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs numbers were down last month to 492,800. That was at 493,500 in May.

In the last year the state has seen a net gain of 5,700 jobs, a 1.2% increase. That growth rate is higher than the national rate of 1.1% during the same period.

Even though the seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs numbers dropped by 700, during the first half of the year, they grew by 2,000.

The Private Education and Health Services industry is driving that increase, adding 1,300 jobs. In the last year it 2,900 jobs or just over 50 percent of the total number.

Last month, Government and Manufacturing were the industries with the most job growth while Trade, Transportation and Utilities and Professional and Business Services saw the biggest decreases.
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
