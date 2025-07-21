As blood supply hits a dangerous low, a blood emergency has been declared

The Blood Bank of Delmarva declares a blood emergency for the region.

The blood supply has hit a dangerous low, and it has left lifesaving donations urgently needed.

"The region's blood supply has dropped below a two-day inventory that is a little precarious far below the seven-day supply, ideally needed to meet the needs of all 19 hospitals in Delmarva Peninsula, and while all blood types are urgently needed the shortages, particularly acute for type O negative and O-positive blood," said Tony Prado, the communications specialist for the Blood Bank of Delmarva.

Those types of blood are vital for emergency situations and trauma care.

This isn’t just a local problem as blood shortages are a concern nationwide.

Prado is the communications specialist for the Blood Bank of Delmarva, and he says this emergency is not a surprise for the Blood Bank.

"It was something that we anticipated this summer as people are on vacations, the schools are still on break, and then you couple that with the fact that people are more active in the summertime,” said Prado. “And this is known as trauma season when the hospitals and ambulances, paramedics are a little busier."

Prado notes this is the first blood emergency of the year, and he says you can help by scheduling a blood or platelet donation at a Blood Bank of Delmarva donor center or mobile drive.

You can also host a drive at your business or place of worship, and you can spread the word by inviting a friend to donate with you and sharing the urgent message of the emergency.

You can book an appointment at delmarvablood.org or by calling 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.