Chesapeake Utilities Corporation customers are paying more in base gas rates

For the first time in nine years, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation customers are seeing a hike in base gas rates.

The Delaware Public Service Commission approved the settlement resulting in the increase.

"These rate increases will amount to about 6 or 6.5% for Chesapeake gas, customers that will amount to about $5.37 per month for the average residential home heating customer and about $2.74 cents per month for the average non-heating customer," said Jameson Tweedie, the Delaware Public Advocate.

Chesapeake filed its original rate case in August 2024 first seeking an increase of revenue of $12.1 million then raising that request to $12.8 million in later filings.

The settlement reached last month was $6.1 million which lowered the impact of the increase for Chesapeake customers.

Tweedie says the customers have already been paying the increased amounts.

"Because Chesapeake had already implemented interim rates, customers shouldn't actually see an increase on future bills that has already been incorporated in their bills," said Tweedie.

The settlement - which was reached after negotiations between the Division of the Public Advocate, Public Service Commission staff and Chesapeake - also has no increases to monthly fixed customer or miscellaneous charges.