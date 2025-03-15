The unemployment in January stayed the same as in December 2024

January’s unemployment rate in Delaware is unchanged after annual revisions.

January’s rate was 3.6% - the same as the revised December number. Delaware’s unemployment before the annual revision ended 2024 at 3.7%. The unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted.

The national rate was at 4.0% in January.

In January, there were 18,300 unemployed Delawareans down from a year ago when there were 19,100 unemployed Delawareans in January 2024.

January’s area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were higher in all three counties - as well as Wilmington, Middletown, and Dover. Only Newark’s rate was lower.

January’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was 490,700, and the state has seen net gain of 5,300 since January 2024 - a 1.1% increase.

That lags behind the national increase in jobs during that same period of 1.4%.

The Office of Occupational and Labor Market Information also released its annual revisions for 2024 with Delaware’s total nonfarm, seasonally adjusted average annual jobs being higher by 100.

The Private Education and Health Services industry had the largest revision increasing from an estimated annual average of 85,300 jobs to the revised number of 87,000, an increase of 1,700 jobs.

The biggest drop was in the Government sector falling to a revised 70,300 from an originally estimated total of 71,900, that was a drop of 1,600 jobs.