Delaware Park is getting in the festive spirit for the holidays

Delaware Park holds several events this holiday season.

The racino hosts the LIT Pop-Up Bar every Friday and Saturday in December featuring a Christmas holiday theme

That runs from 6 p.m. to midnight with DJs and more

And for the first time ever the facility welcomes its own Festival of Lights.

"And this is something brand new to Delaware Park. We're really excited about it. We're working very hard, and we're going to take the paddock area, which is one of the Horse Racing areas that isn't used off-season, and we're going to be lighting it up and encouraging people to bring their families to see the lights, get pictures with Santa. We'll have a holiday market with food and beverage, offerings," said Terry Glebocki, president and general manager at Delaware Park Casino & Racing.

It takes place every Friday and Saturday until Christmas from 4 to 10 p.m.

"It is free. There will be charges if someone would like to partake in the food and beverage offerings that we'll have out there, or the pictures with Santa, and of course, the vendors, but the actual to be able to stroll through the lights and all of the sets, that's all free," said Glebocki.

One event not taking place this year is the New Year’s Eve fireworks. Delaware Park Casino & Racing is not hosting fireworks because they’re offering year round stabling to horses.