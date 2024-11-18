New Delaware State Police superintendent is a 27-year veteran of the force

Earlier this month Colonel William Crotty was appointed the 27th Superintendent of Delaware State Police, and reports he has a clear vision of how he will lead the law enforcement agency.

Colonel William Crotty has risen through the ranks since completing the Delaware State Police Academy in 1997, culminating with his promotion earlier this month to lead the law enforcement agency.

Crotty calls the promotion humbling, saying all he ever wanted was a police car and the ability to serve.

Delaware State Police

He adds it wasn’t a goal to become Superintendent, but it is an honor.

The most important thing he wanted to communicate both internally and externally when he took over is that he’s there to listen so he can understand what’s going on in the community and within the agency.

Crotty says his goals as Superintendent are simple.

"Our goal is to serve the best we can in the two pillars of traffic safety and crime reduction. My goal as an agency is as technology grows to leverage technology to help us navigate through the complexities of those problems," said Crotty.

He adds that fundamental to that work is the agency’s ability to engage with the community and collaboratively solve problems together.

He plans to bring a collaborative leadership style, noting there are many subject matter experts within the agency with different skills that he can rely on.

"My job as a leader is to try to get the resources to them to help them serve the best. My focus is that we will be purposeful and in engaging our leaders within our organization and our leaders in the community and finding ways that we can meet the needs, and we have to be flexible and our communication has to be high," said Crotty.

He took over for the retiring Col. Melissa Zebley on November 1.

