Renovations funded largely by federal dollars are coming to the Mary Campbell Center in Wilmington

The Mary Campbell Center in Wilmington recently broke ground on a renovation and addition.

The center is a community of adults that have intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the recent groundbreaking is for a $7.35 million renovation.

"42 rooms are being renovated. The building you know has been built since 76, and this is the first complete renovation where we're getting done for resident rooms and the addition of four private rooms in case of needing isolation at any point,” said Kathy Ardekani, Mary Campbell Center Executive Director. “So it's a big deal for the Mary Campbell Center, and we're very excited about it."

The room renovations include new flooring, cabinetry, furnishings, lighting, HVAC, insulation, and medical equipment to improve resident comfort and safety.

Communication equipment and entertainment systems will also be upgraded.

"It substantially increases the ability to handle the needs and provides the staff with some new efficiencies that they can use to provide even better services," said John McMahon, board of directors of the advancement community for the Mary Campbell Center.

$6.4 million for the project comes from federal ARPA funds with the rest from multiple donors.

The expectation is the project will be completed in December 2026.