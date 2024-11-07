© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Renovations funded largely by federal dollars are coming to the Mary Campbell Center in Wilmington

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 7, 2024 at 6:57 PM EST
Groundbreaking for Mary Campbell Center in Wilmington in late October 2024.
Mary Campbell Center
Groundbreaking for Mary Campbell Center in Wilmington in late October 2024.

The Mary Campbell Center in Wilmington recently broke ground on a renovation and addition.

The center is a community of adults that have intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the recent groundbreaking is for a $7.35 million renovation.

"42 rooms are being renovated. The building you know has been built since 76, and this is the first complete renovation where we're getting done for resident rooms and the addition of four private rooms in case of needing isolation at any point,” said Kathy Ardekani, Mary Campbell Center Executive Director. “So it's a big deal for the Mary Campbell Center, and we're very excited about it."

The room renovations include new flooring, cabinetry, furnishings, lighting, HVAC, insulation, and medical equipment to improve resident comfort and safety.

Communication equipment and entertainment systems will also be upgraded.

"It substantially increases the ability to handle the needs and provides the staff with some new efficiencies that they can use to provide even better services," said John McMahon, board of directors of the advancement community for the Mary Campbell Center.

$6.4 million for the project comes from federal ARPA funds with the rest from multiple donors.

The expectation is the project will be completed in December 2026.
Tags
News arpafederal funding
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry