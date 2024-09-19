Frawley Stadium might have a new name soon

The Wilmington Blue Rocks announce that naming rights for the minor league baseball stadium they call home are available for the first time in team history.

The stadium carried the name of former Wilmington Mayor Daniel S. Frawley since 1994, the second year of its existence, but there could be a change.

The Blue Rocks have let it be known that naming rights for the ballpark are up for bid on Frawley Stadium.

Naming rights are commonplace in sports. Just up the road in Philadelphia at the sports complex for example, the stadiums and arenas bear the names of banks and financial institutions - Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field, and the Wells Fargo Center.

Many minor league ballparks around the country also use ballpark naming rights as another way to bring in income for teams.

There’s no word if the Frawley name will still be linked to the stadium. Delaware Public Media has left multiple messages with the Blue Rocks to inquire if that will be part of any naming rights deal.

The field at the stadium was also named in 1994. Judy Johnson Field honors a Negro League star who grew up in Wilmington. A statue of Johnson stands outside of the stadium.