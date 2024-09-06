The Brandywine Festival of the Arts returns to Wilmington

The 63rd annual Brandywine Festival of the Arts is in Wilmington this weekend.

It features around 250 artisans and crafters, with all available artist spaces filled.

Among the artisans is Sue Ann Cox who is billed as “the Fairy Potter.”

She’s been a regular at the festival since 2016, but the event’s producer Barry Schlecker says some have been coming to the festival even longer.

"Some of these artists have been in the show for over 20-30 years. It's always the weekend after Labor Day, and it's sort of a kickoff of all the fall art and music events, so it's a little bit of everything," said Schlecker.

The crafters display and sell their works, and all works of art are original.

Schlecker says the weekend is more than the arts and crafts.

"About 10 to 12 food vendors, we'll have about three or four pet adoption areas, we'll have a children's and family area and what used to be just an arts festival, someone recently said it's evolved into an all day family festival," said Schlecker.

The festival is held at Brandywine Park across from the Brandywine Zoo, and it’s the largest annual two-day outdoor event in the city.

It’s always held the weekend after Labor Day, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per day with children 12 and under accompanied by an adult admitted free.

Free parking and a shuttle bus service are available at Incyte at 1801 Augustine Cutoff.