More people are projected to be traveling for Labor Day weekend this year than last year

As Labor Day weekend begins, travel is expected to be up from last year’s holiday weekend.

According to AAA, domestic travel is expected to be up 9% compared to last year while the cost to travel is down 2% domestically.

AAA’s Jana Tidwell says even gas prices are lower, too at $3.18 per gallon as of Thursday.

"That's nearly fifty cents per gallon less than we were at the same time last year. So gas prices are down compared to last year does not seem to be a factor, and gas prices certainly did not impact summer travel overall. People went where they wanted to go," said Tidwell.

And if you’re driving a rental, that’s cheaper this year too - down 16% from a year ago.

If you are flying this weekend, that’s 2% cheaper, but hotel costs are up 7% compared to last Labor Day weekend.

For those hitting the roads, the best travel times will be either in the morning or after 7 pm or after Noon on Saturday.

As for coming home, if you decide to cut the weekend short and return on Sunday again the morning hours would be best.

If you stick it out for the full weekend, Tidwell gives you the best and worst times to travel on Labor Day.

"If traffic is not your thing please consider off peak travel early in the morning later in the evening on Monday, but midday Monday about 11 a.m. to 6,7,8 o'clock at night we will see increased travel as people - especially those who wait till later in the day to eke every last moment out of the summer season," said Tidwell.

If you’re driving this weekend, make sure your vehicle is ready for travel, and remember to slow down, avoid distracted driving, obey the state’s “Move Over” law and be cautious in construction zones.