Two people are arrested for animal cruelty in Sussex County

A Bridgeville couple is arrested for animal cruelty after 20 dogs were rescued from a home.

The Division of Public Health Office of Animal Welfare announced that 42-year-old Ray Anderson and 40-year-old Melissa Layton were arraigned on August 15.

They were charged with five misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty neglect, six dog housing violations and 13 dog license violations. Both were released on their own recognizance.

Delaware Animal Services Animal Welfare Officers were dispatched to a home on Ida Lane in Bridgeville on August 14 responding to an anonymous tip reporting the home in poor condition

When they arrived, they found a male dog lying unresponsive in the yard.

The dog was extremely emaciated, missing most of its fur and barely alive, and it was rushed to a veterinarian but had to be euthanized.

19 additional dogs of varying breeds and ages were found inside and outside of the home including a nursing Boston Terrier with six puppies, five living and one dead.

Many dogs had severe skin issues and other ailments, and some were malnourished and underweight. Others were in cramped housing.

“All dogs suffered from varying levels of neglect,” said DAS Chief Mark Tobin. “It is completely inexcusable to treat animals this way, and it is against the law. This incident serves as an important reminder of the urgent need for responsible pet ownership and the importance of reporting any suspected animal cruelty. The anonymous tip we received proved to be crucial in enabling us to intervene and save the lives of these dogs.”

The dogs were taken to Brandywine Valley SPCA, and they are receiving medical treatment and care.

“We’re grateful to the Office of Animal Welfare Delaware Animal Services Officers who rescued these dogs. No animal should be left to live like this, and our team has been working around the clock since these dogs came into our care,” said Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb. “For some, the path to recovery and rehabilitation will be longer, requiring weeks of medical treatment, but our dedicated team of staff and volunteers continue to work with all of the dogs to provide the medical care and rehabilitation they need until they are healthy and ready to put this life of cruelty behind them.”