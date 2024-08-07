Delaware to feel Debby remnants on Friday

As Tropical Storm Debby slowly moves north, Delaware isn’t directly in its path, but the First State will definitely feel some effects.

While the storm has already done damage in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, and is being blamed for a handful of deaths, it’s not expected to hit Delaware.

Debby is forecasted to go west of the state into Maryland and through Central Pennsylvania in the coming days.

That doesn’t mean we won’t feel the impact of the storm.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Patrick O’Hara says Delaware will mostly see the remnants of Debby on Friday.

"More moisture comes up, starts to come like Debby moisture arriving. More showers and heavy rain, expected on Thursday, but probably more scattered around. I would say scattered and numerous showers on Thursday,” said O’Hara. “And then Friday it's forming a solid rain and heavy winds on Friday. So Friday is really the big day and then when we wake up Saturday most of it is done."

O’Hara says even though the winds on Friday won’t be tropical storm or hurricane strength, there could still be some damage.

"Especially because of the rain and the weakening limbs and things like there will be some instances of some wind damage but not widespread, and it's not like a tropical storm where you get like 50 mph winds everywhere it will be more with heavier shower," said O’Hara.

The National Weather Service reports Wednesday rain totals in excess of 2-4 inches in Sussex County. This has nothing to do with Tropical Storm Debby.

Come Saturday Delaware is expected to get about a week of dry pleasant weather with temperatures mainly in the 80s.