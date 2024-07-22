A new school bus driver training program will help drivers navigate railroad crossings

The Delaware Safety Council has a new school bus driver training program.

Decide Smart, Arrive Safe is the program, and it’s been available since June 27.

The Delaware Safety Council oversees rail grade crossing safety throughout the state as Delaware’s partner with Operation Lifesaver.

This program is designed specifically for school bus drivers.

The training equips drivers with the knowledge and practical skills to navigate grade crossings safely. Understanding the signs, signals and correct procedures can help drivers prevent crashes and save lives.

Delaware Safety Council marketing coordinator Sadie Walsh says training consists of four videos and a safety quiz at the end.

"The name of the four videos are Know Your Signals, Know the Facts, In Their Own Words which is real scenarios, and Five Alive which is five tips on how to stay safe at each grade crossing. And then at the end of this training there is a comprehensive quiz," said Walsh.

The quiz isn’t pass or fail, this is just a refresher course for school bus drivers according to Walsh.

Delaware Safety Council Executive Director Stacey Inglis explains what the Five Alive portion of the training entails

"The Five Alive program which really gets in depth on things like making sure at an outer grade crossing to prepare to stop to minimize any distractions near the driver. To come to a full and complete stop where designated at the crossing," said Inglis.

Inglis notes the training is not mandatory for school bus drivers, but it is recommended. It’s also free.

She adds the New Castle County Vo-Tech School District and the Odyssey Charter School have already signed up for the course.

The Delaware Safety Council will work with school districts and transportation companies to integrate the training into their regular training schedules.