Delaware could see triple digit temperatures on Tuesday

If you’re a big fan of the heat and humidity, Tuesday will have it all.

The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures on Wednesday to flirt with 100 degrees.

"Tuesday is going to the hottest day of the year it looks like right now in the forecast we have widespread 99s in the in the forecast right now with some triple digits especially in the more urbanized areas like Newark and Wilmington,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Hoeflich. “So, I think somebody is going to hit triple digits in Delaware, and it's going to be helped by the fact dew points are going to be in the 70s so it's just going to feel downright tropical."

Hoeflich adds that the heat index – what it will actually feel like – will be in the 105-110 range.

He notes that even though temps will be in the mid-90s on Wednesday, the heat index will be over 100 again, but The relief comes after thunderstorms later on Wednesday with temperatures closer to normal according to Hoeflich.

"We're going to get some relief towards the end of the week. Thursday highs in the mid-80s, same with Friday and Saturday, and Sunday we get in the upper 80s. So, we say goodbye to the '90s for a little bit it looks like," said Hoeflich.

Before that break, areas throughout the state are providing ways for residents to keep cool.

In Sussex County, cooling centers will be open for the public at the County Administration Building in Georgetown, Milton Library, Greenwood Library and South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach.

In Wilmington cooling centers include the Friendship House Empowerment Center, Temple United Church, William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center and Glory Central Church.

The Friendship House will have cooling centers at its Empowerment Centers in Wilmington, Newark, and Middletown in New Castle County and in Dover in Kent County.

The Kent County Public Library in Dover as well as public libraries in Harrington, Milford and Smyrna are also open to the public as cooling centers.

Wilmington seniors are also eligible for free electric fans from the Office of Constituent Services.

They will distribute the fans Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 7th floor of the Redding Government Building in Wilmington on 800 North French Street.

To be eligible residents must live within the city limits, be 65 or older and show proof of age and residency with a valid state ID, and you cannot have received a free fan in 2023.