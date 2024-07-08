Heat and humidity will continue to later this week, but then storms are in the forecast

We’re in the middle of another heat wave, and the summer isn’t two weeks old, yet. Is there an end in sight?

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s through most of this week then fall below 90 by the end of the week into the weekend.

But National Weather Service Lead Meteorologist Paul Fitzsimmons says it’s notall good news when that happens.

"As we get towards the end of the week kind of a good news bad news situation. The heat will go down a little bit it won't be quite as warm, but it's going to be turning more unsettled. We'll be getting more in the way of showers and thunderstorms as we get into Thursday and Friday, but the humidity will stay pretty high as well,” said Fitzsimmons. “So the upshot of that is yeah, it will feel maybe a little better just because it won't be quite as hot, but it's also getting more unsettled with showers and thunderstorms."

National Weather Service

Once the storms leave our area, the 90 degree temperatures will return as the early forecast for next week calls for mid-90s before the possibility of more storms.

It’s then we might see some break, but that’s still 10 days away.

Fitzsimmons explains why the heat and humidity is showing up early this summer.

"The Atlantic is quite warm this year. We're looking at very warm ocean temperatures. So yeah that's likely a factor in the humidity being higher. Even by our standards this is a bit on the longer side," said Fitzsimmons.

And while the heat waves have been earlier this summer, Fitzsimmons notes Delaware is no stranger to muggy weather.

