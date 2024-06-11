Delaware is part of multi-state settlement against Johnson & Johnson

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings joins 42 other attorneys general in a $700 million nationwide settlement against Johnson & Johnson.

The settlement resolves allegations related to the marketing of the company’s baby powder and body powder products containing talc.

Johnson & Johnson was accused of deceptively promoting and misleading consumers in advertisements related to the safety and purity of its talc powder products.

The company has agreed to stop the manufacture and sale of baby and body powder products that contain talc in the United States.

Also under the consent judgment, Johnson & Johnson has ceased and not resumed the manufacturing, marketing, promotion, sale and distribution of all baby and body powder products containing talcum powder.

Delaware will receive $4.9 million from the settlement – pending judicial approval.