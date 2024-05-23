AAA expects a record breaking weekend for those hitting the roads this Memorial Day

AAA Mid-Atlantic says many Delawareans will travel for the long Memorial Day weekend.

AAA projects that nearly 125,000 Delawareans will head out this weekend, with more than 111,000 of them hitting the roads. That’s up by 4% over last year.

AAA’s Jana Tidwell says Delaware’s projections match up with the national expectations.

"And that is record road trip volume as well as air travel second only behind 2005,” said Tidwell. “So that means in both of those mode categories we are eclipsing pre-pandemic levels. So travel has returned and quite honestly returned with a vengeance."

Over 10,000 are expected to fly to their destinations, up 5.8% from a year ago. More than 3,000 are expected to take the train, bus and cruises which is 4% higher than last year.

For those driving 50 miles or more to their destination AAA reminds you to be prepared, make sure your vehicle has been getting its regular service and pack an emergency kit.

That kit should have a blanket, first-aid kit, basic tool kit, rain jacket or poncho, flashlight with extra fresh batteries, drinking water and snacks and jumper cables.

Tidwell says gas prices are not far off from last Memorial Day weekend.

"Gas prices are very much in line give or take here or there with gas prices from the Memorial Day 2023 time period," said Tidwell.

Tidwell notes gas prices were higher earlier this month because of the change over to the summer grade gasoline, but prices soon dropped.

She adds in recent days higher prices are due to higher demand as the holiday weekend approaches.

Tidwell also recommends traveling before noon and either close to or after sunset, saying they are the best times to travel this weekend.