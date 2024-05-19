American Airlines to offer motor coach connection to Philadelphia from Wilmington Airport

American Airlines and The Landline Company, will launch a connecting bus service from the Wilmington Airport to the Philadelphia International Airport this fall.

Starting October 7, travelers flying American Airlines can park locally and clear security at the Wilmington Airport before boarding a luxury motor coach to Philadelphia that will drop them off right at the gate.

“The benefits of the Wilmington Airport are ease, convenience, affordability, and service," Salmon says. "We have ample parking at the airport, you can check through TSA very easily at Wilmington Airport, board your bus, it’s more or less tarmac-to-tarmac luxury motor coach service.”

Salmon notes the airport has 820 total spots for parking, and in October they will open up another lot that will add an additional 500 spaces.

That’s DRBA Public Relations Officer Jim Salmon. He says this new service will bring more foot traffic through the Wilmington Airport and familiarize people with its commercial service.

American Airlines spokesperson Jay Singh says they partner with Landline in several other smaller cities like Allentown, Pennsylvania and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“So by and large, it’s all about providing more opportunities across our network to connect these communities to, really, the world and wherever you want to go," Singh says.

Landline spokesperson Nicholas Johnson says they partner with several other airlines across the country to connect people from smaller towns with an easier travel experience.

“We see this service as extremely popular in the communities that it starts in," Johnson says.

"So, as you might imagine, getting to the airport, especially at busy hubs, the parking is really expensive. And so what Landline does is it gives people back time, reduces hassle in their travel day, it allows them to start and end their journey truly closer to home, and it helps take cars and congestion and emissions off the road.”

To utilize the new service, customers should select ILG as their departure location when booking with American Airlines. They can also earn and redeem AAdvantage Miles using these new Landline connections.