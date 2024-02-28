Rehoboth Beach Patrol will be holding lifeguard tryouts

Interested in becoming a Rehoboth Beach Patrol lifeguard? Tryouts are coming up.

Tryouts take place March 9 at the Sussex Academy of Arts & Sciences in Georgetown, March 16 at the Sussex County YMCA, and April 13 at Lake Forest High School.

You have to be at least 16-year-old by Memorial Day weekend, and you also have to be certified in CPR and first aid.

In order to take part in the tryouts, you first have to fill out an online employment application that is on the city’s website.

Rehoboth Beach Patrol captain Jeff Giles says they don’t just take anyone, it’s a competitive process.

"We absolutely need to have water competency, and it will be competitive. I'd say we didn't have too many that didn't make it last year, but we'll have a few that are just not you know quite ready for ocean rescue at this point,” said Giles. “But it is competitive because they do have a pretty good amount of applicants, and I'm always looking for more."

Tryouts will include swimming, running, pushups, and sit-ups, and Giles adds that if you’re lacking in one of those areas they will work with you.

Starting pay is $17.50 per hour, and Giles says there’s also an incentive bonus to help with housing.

"So this year every lifeguard that's working full summer will be able to have a bonus - a $1,000 bonus - along with what they make on the hour and hopefully that goes toward you know goes toward their housing costs," said Giles.

The city is also hiring additional seasonal personnel in its police, parking, and streets maintenance departments, and according to city officials from year to year they have more positions than qualified candidates.