Beebe receives large donation from Abessinio family

Beebe Medical Foundation receives its second largest philanthropic gift in Beebe Healthcare’s 108-year history.

The Rocco and Mary Abessinio Foundation’s $6 million gift to Beebe will go strictly to Beebe’s Rehoboth Health Campus.

Tom Protack is president of the Beebe Medical Foundation, and he says the Abessinio’s gift will go to one of Beebe’s other facilities.

"The Abessinio gift will be earmarked and restricted to the Abessinio Health Campus which is our Rehoboth health campus,” said Protack. “It's a fast growing area and a campus where we recently built our specialty surgical hospital."

The campus on John J. Williams Highway and Warrington Road also houses the Tunnell Cancer Center, Medical Arts Building, Center for Breast Health, and Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center.

Protack says this gift moves the Sussex Supports Beebe Healthcare campaign forward.

"This gift helped us surpass our second goal. Our original goal of the campaign was 22.5 million. We surpassed that this fall with 25 million and really up to 26 million, and then with the Abessinio's transformational gift we surpassed the second goal and now we're at 32 million," said Protack.

Protack notes they’ve stretched the goal now to $40 million to accomplish the many projects in mind for the campaign.

Beebe’s biggest gift was a $10 million donation from the Margaret and Randall Rollins family foundation, the Ma-Ran Foundation in 2017.

That led to the renaming of the Lewes campus to the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.