More snow is on the way for Delaware

Delaware will be getting hit with snow again.

The weekend storm won’t be a big one, but it can still be a nuisance especially if you’re out driving early Saturday. DelDOT is brining roads in preparation.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Patrick O’Hara says the storm will come in overnight.

"Probably more closer to midnight or so with a steady light snow developing across pretty much all of Delaware and by Saturday morning 9:00, 10:00 most of it will be done except for some wind,” said O’Hara. “By the time it's all said and done probably mostly like two-to-three inches for Delaware. Some places getting a little bit more possible."

Wilmington could see up to four inches of snow while the southern part of the state could see as little as an inch.

O’Hara says this storm is different from most storms that usually see Northeast Pennsylvania and Northern New Jersey get higher totals.

"It looks like it's kind of a more Delaware/South Jersey kind of system as opposed to the kind that normally affect us, which are more snow to the north. This one is going to be definitely more snow to the south," said O’Hara.

O’Hara notes the rest of the weekend and into next week will see temperatures steadily rising from the lower 40s to the mid-50s.

He adds that this second snow event of this week will be the last one for a little while. Longer range forecasts call for warmer weather towards the end of the month.