Delawareans gather together to show support for Israel

Elected officials, faith leaders and community members were among those at the Siegel Jewish Community Center in North Wilmington Wednesday night to mourn the lives lost in Israel this week.

Gov. John Carney ordered flags to be flown at half mast earlier Wednesday. He says he hasn’t felt this badly since the attacks on 9/11.

“Tonight my heart aches with sorrow. And goes out to all the families. Families of people that we know who suffered such a terrible loss and are living in fear,” said Carney.

President Joe Biden also shared a message of support for Delaware’s Jewish community. In a letter outlining his determination to swiftly end the conflict abroad, and said he wished he could be in Delaware and stand with its Jewish community in this moment of grief.

The more than two hour event saw a mix of emotions - including a fear of attacks locally.

Andrew Goretsky is the Philadelphia Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League. He says their office is working to ensure the safety of both the Muslim and Jewish communities during this time.

“We reached out to local law enforcement asking them to increase patrols near Jewish institutions and mosques. Because we know from the Israel-Gaza conflict in 2021 that increased violence there resulted in greater incidents here,” Goretsky explained.

Interfaith leaders also shared their desire for peace throughout the afflicted region, and many are working together to raise funds and gather supplies to send overseas.

The night ended with a prayer of mourning and a song of peace.

