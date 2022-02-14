City of Dover hires new city manager

The City of Dover has a new city manager.

The Dover City Council appointed Dave Hugg to the position during a special meeting last week.

Hugg has served as the director of planning and community development for the City since March 2017. He’s been interim city manager since last October, replacing former interim city manager Matt Harline, who retired.

Before coming to Dover, Hugg served as the town manager in Smyrna for 14 years - before retiring in December 2016.

Dover’s principal planner Dawn Melson-Williams takes over as the planning director until that position is filled.