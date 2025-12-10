Turkey Brawl brings local lacrosse community together

___________________________________________________________________________________

DE Turf Sports Complex hold its second annual Turkey Brawl lacrosse event in memory of the late Bill Conway.

“The Turkey Brawl is in memory of Bill Conway. Bill Conway was a board member here at DE Turf that passed away last year, so we host this tournament to fundraise for the Bill Conway Memorial fund,” said Daniel Yearick, DE Turf’s Executive Director.

In just one year, the participation has grown from 9 teams to 21 across middle school and high school divisions, drawing players like Donny Gygrynuk and Trent Crossley.

“The experience is absolutely amazing, great Thanksgiving day I had yesterday and then I get to come out here and play some great lacrosse with all my teammates and brothers I love playing with Trent great goalie for 302 and you know I love the game of lacrosse,” said Gygrynuk.

Conway’s son, Grant, says family is grateful to see the response to the Turkey Brawl.

“We’re out here in memory of Bill Conway and that actually was my father so it’s great to be out here to do all this for him raise money and play the game I love to play, so it’s definitely fun,” said Grant Conway.

The Turkey Brawl is a fantastic way for local athletes to wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday through the game they love.