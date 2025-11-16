Stuff the Bus food drive continues efforts to combat food insecurity

___________________________________________________________________________________

DART and Food Bank of Delaware team up again for their annual Stuff the Bus holiday food drive.

"It’s our 28th annual stuff the bus thanksgiving food drive all food that we collect is donated on behalf of the Food Bank of Delaware. Our goal this year is 15,000 pounds.," said Azzem Mirza, DART’s Marketing Communications and Outreach Specialist.

According to a 2023 Feeding America study, over 134,000 Delawareans are food insecure, including almost 38,000 kids.

And Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky says demand for food has only increased this year, with changes to SNAP benefits and the government shutdown.

"We know that people are really experiencing hunger at levels we’ve not seen before," said Kannefsky. "We distributed more meals last year than we have in the organization’s history and with the government shutdown and additional uncertainty we are seeing even more demand."

Eagle 97.7 radio personality Brian Chase was among those working the Stuff the Bus stop in Dover.

He say people are turning out again to help this year.

"I’ve worked at the good people at dart this is my 4th year working with stuff the bus it does a lot of good every year we’ve done this every year where people come out and bring non-perishable food items,"said Chase.

If you couldn’t make it to Stuff the Bus, the Food Bank of Delaware welcome donations all year round.