Delaware Museum of Nature and Science hosts its ‘Revenge of the Sixth’ event

The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science is getting ready for its annual “Revenge of the Sixth” event for Star Wars fans Saturday night May 6th.

“’The target audience for this event is anyone and everyone, its families, people of all ages, people who love Star Wars, people who want to get to know Star Wars, and people who want to go just to have a good time,” said Cathy Perrotto, the museum’s senior interpretation manager. “ I love the energy that people bring to this, people come In all sorts of costumes and they really get into the activities, and just seeing people interact with each other is so much fun”

One of the museum’s regular offerings will help visitors get in the Star Wars mood.

“Our Star Lab which is an inflatable planetarium so they can get a little sneak peek of the night sky while the sun is still out,’ said Perrotto.

And along with the Museum's regular exhibits, there will be plenty of other things people can enjoy.

“Honestly, everyone loves Star Wars, and the nice thing is we're going to have activities for the science minded and arts and crafts, so we will have a little bit of everything so anyone of all ages can take part of this,” said Perrotto. “We will have a create your own Yoda ears headband that you can wear. We will have a matching game looking at creatures from the Star Wars universe and comparing them to creatures here on planet Earth. We will also have a robot here that kids can drive.”

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

For more information on this “out of this world” event, visit delmns.org.