PEFC reviews recommendations before April vote

The Public Education Funding Commission reviewed five recommendations it plans to vote on next month to revamp Delaware’s school funding model.

Recommendations:

In the first recommendation, the PEFC calls for a multi-year- phased approach to implement a new hybrid funding model.

The model blends Delaware’s current unit count system with a needs-based approach for schools. The model, presented in October, would allocate $5,518 per pupil for low-income students, compared to the current $988. Per pupil funding for multi-lingual learners would increase from $988 to $3,842.

As part of the process, the group recommends local districts and charters be “held harmless” from any state funding losses related to the new model until Phase 2 is completed and fully funded.

The group's recommendation also say that during Phase 1, districts be able to increase operating revenue to cover implementation costs without a referendum.

State Rep. Kim Williams (D- Newport) said she's hesitant to back any referendum reform before issues encountered during New Castle County’s recent property reassessment get resolved.

"If we’re voting on any type of referendum reform, I’m a ‘no’ right now," she said. "Because it is a huge mess in New Castle County.”

PEFC recommendations also seek more detailed work in Phase 2 to allocate money to schools with higher needs using a tiered approach.

The commission also recommends keeping it intact longer so it can continue its work and make adjustments to its recommendations and to the funding model after Phase 1.

Timeline:

Implementation of the new funding model would start with Phase 1 in the 2027-2028 school year.

If approved by lawmakers, the multi-year phased implementation would begin with the 2027-2028 school year.

And Learning Policy Institute Senior Researcher and Policy Analyst Mike Griffith told the commission that once the state implements the new formula, it doesn’t have to remain static.

"Once you get this new formula making these changes is actually fairly simple," he said. "You can include new groups, you can change the weight. In Phase 2, you can start doing that."

The commission plans to evaluate additional needs for students in Phase 2, implementing that in 2028-2029.

He added that in Aug. 2028, the PEFC would review of efforts the PEFC had enacted to that point.

PEFC needs a simple majority to move its recommendations forward to the General Assembly for their approval.

If approved, PEFC will draft changes to Delaware law needed to enact its recommendations between now and August 2026.

