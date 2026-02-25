Delaware nonprofit to use $1.5 million grant to improve Delaware Pathways program

Rodel, a Delaware-based nonprofit, was one of five organizations that received a $1.5 million grant to expand career pathway programs and encourage economic mobility.

Rodel reported less than 60% of American 25-year-olds have training or education beyond their high school degree.

Its President and CEO Paul Herdman said it’s important for high schoolers to get an early start so they don’t make choices that cost them more time, money and effort in the end.

“We have over 100,000 in Delaware alone who are adults now that just didn't finish their education, and so making a good choice while you're in high school by trying things out, trying out what you don't like – for example, you may think you want to be a doctor and then actually work in a hospital and realize you don't like the sight of blood,” Herdman said.

Herdman added real life experience is necessary early on to put students in a better place when it’s time to make decisions after graduating.

Delaware’s Pathway system already serves nearly 75% of the state’s high school students by helping them earn credentials and increasing dual enrollment in college.

And Rodel aims to continue connecting young people with work-based learning experiences.

“Getting a head start on college and a credential of value – it could be a certification as a certified nursing assistant or tech professional, etc. – that they could begin to actually take any place in the country, in most cases, nationally recognized, and begin to earn and learn.”

Herdman said the grant will build on Rodel’s navigational tools to better help young people make college and career choices. It will also expand access to accelerated coursework and create a stronger data system.

The updated system will allow Rodel to track workforce outcomes like the fields previous students go into after taking part in work-learning programs.