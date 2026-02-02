A vote on a new school in Smyrna could come next week

A new intermediate school coming to Smyrna could get a new name next week.

Smyrna’s Board of Education voted late last month to postpone a vote on a name for the new school, located on Rabbit Chase Lane, until February 10.

Board members looked at a finalized list of five suggested names based on public input, but seemed lukewarm to all of the options, including Smyrna Clayton Intermediate School, Sunnyside Intermediate School, Rabbit Chase Intermediate School, Eagle Intermediate School, and Eagles Rise Intermediate School.

While the response from board members was tepid, most seemed to lean towards Sunnyside Intermediate School, lining up with the nearby elementary school, but President Jonathan Snow was not one of them.

“If you name it Sunnyside and it ever needs to be anything, if it ever needs to be an elementary school, what are you going to have, Sunnyside 1 and Sunnyside 2?" he askes. "I struggle with the fact it's not on [Sunnyside] road, but I also struggle with duplicating the name.”

Board member Aaron Weisenberger suggested that, since there was no urgency, waiting another month could provide more clarity - or new ideas.

“At this point, in my opinion, it makes sense to do Sunnyside," he said. "Well, I don't think we should rely on making sense. We all - a majority - need to have a good, more fuzzy feeling that this is the right school that we've picked and the right name put on it.”

Board members agreed to Weisenberger's motion to table the vote 4-1.