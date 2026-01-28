More school closings and delayed openings Thursday

Closings and delayed openings continue for many school districts across Delaware Thursday.

In Sussex County, Seaford and Laurel school districts are opening 2 hours late Thursday and Friday. Delmar school district has a 90-minute delayed opening Thursday.

In Central Delaware, Capital, Polytech, and Smyrna will have remote learning days Thursday. Caesar Rodney Lake Forest and Milford school districts are opening 2 hours late.

In New Castle County, Appoquinimink and Christina school districts have a remote learning day Thursday. Brandywine, New Castle County Vo-Tech and Red Clay school districts will have remote learning days Thursday and Friday. Colonial is closed Thursday and Friday.