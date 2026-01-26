Schools across the First State remain closed Tuesday

School districts and others up and down the First State are still dealing with the aftermath of Sunday’s winter storm.

In Sussex County, Delmar, Seaford and Woodbridge School Districts are closed Tuesday. Cape Henlopen, Indian River, Laurel and Sussex Tech have a remote learning days.

In Central Delaware, Capital, Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest, Polytech and Smyrna school districts are all closed Tuesday. Milford will have a remote learning day.

In New Castle County, Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, and Red Clay School Districts are closed.New Castle County Vo-Tech School District will have a remote learning day.