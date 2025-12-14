© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Schools across Delaware delay opening Monday as temps plunge following weekend winter storm

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published December 14, 2025 at 7:50 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

School districts up and down the First State are coping with the effects of the weekend winter storm and subsequent frigid temperatures.

In Sussex County, Cape Henlopen, Indian River, Laurel, Seaford, Sussex Tech and Woodbridge School Districts will all open two hours late Monday. Delmar School District is opening 90 minutes late Monday.

In Central Delaware, Capital School District is opening 1-hour late Monday. Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest, Milford, Polytech and Smyrna School Districts are opening 2 hours late Monday.

In New Castle County, Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, New Castle County Vo-Tech and Red Clay School Districts are all opening two hours late Monday.
