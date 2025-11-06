Acelero Learning to take over lease in Milford for $1 per month

Acelero, an early learning service, will take over a one dollar a year lease at a building on North Church Street in Milford.

The lease was originally created for Children and Families First and its Head Start program in 2020.

Milford’s Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator Lauren Swain says the city is pleased to maintain the early learning option for residents.

“They have been able to give our youngest generation an opportunity that otherwise might not have been able to have them. We are excited that they are there to assist our community and have programming available for the people of our community. ” she said.

Acelero plans to offer its Head Start and Early Head Start programs at the site and city officials say continuing to offer the near no-cost lease is a way to maintain early learning options in the community.

“Our youngest generation is touched by so much, it’s grandparents that value it, it’s parents that value it, it’s our business owners looking forward to upcoming generations that they will employ, it’s everyone. Which is why we’ve done what we’ve done.” she told DPM.

Milford becomes their ninth location in the First State.

Children and Families first were announced to no longer be the Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Kent and Sussex County earlier this summer.

Council voted to approve the five-year lease for Acelero during its October 27th meeting in a unanimous decision.

Milford officials say they plan to continue to offer this lease at the site to early learning institutions, including Acelero, once the current lease expires.

