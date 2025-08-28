DelTech cuts ribbon on new Child Development Center in Stanton

Delaware Technical Community College finishes work on a new child development center at its Stanton campus.

With five classrooms and space for up to 80 kids, the 11,000 square foot facility is open to kids from infants to pre-K.

DelTech Vice-President Daniel Ehmann, who oversees the Stanton campus, says the new Child Development Center will provide childcare for students, staff, and the community - as well as opportunities for the school’s early childhood education students.

"We have students that attend at the Wilmington campus, which is only 10 miles up the road from our location, so we will have students that will be using this site as a learning lab for their growth in their educational program," he says.

Ehmann says the center is currently hiring staff and obtaining its license from the Delaware Office of Childcare Licensing.

“I'm guessing that at this point we are looking at about 60 days from now until we will have our first children running around on those playgrounds," he says."

When the Stanton facility officially opens its doors for operation, Ehmann says DelTech will have child care available at all four of its campuses. The Stanton site was a long time coming, however.

“Although it was always our wish, it never became a reality, unfortunately, until COVID happened and then federal funds became available from the American Rescue Plan," Ehmann says.

The $7.2 million facility was also funded in part from state and college funds and the Crystal Trust Foundation.