Delaware State Univ. president faces DUI charge

Delaware Public Media | By Isreal Hale
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:42 AM EDT
Delaware State University
Delaware State University president Tony Allen is charged with Driving Under the Influence following a July incident

Delaware State University president Tony Allen is charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Court documents first obtained by the News Journal/Delaware Online say Allen was pulled over around 12:30 a.m. on July 21 on Route 1 and Exit 114, south of Smyrna.

There, his blood alcohol level was alleged to be found at zero-point-128 percent, exceeding the legal limit of zero-point-zero-eight.

The News Journal reports court documents also indicate Allen faces a charge of failure to remain in a single lane. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 11

Allen joined the DSU administration in 2017 as vice president and provost, before becoming the university president in 2020.

The university is not commenting on the incident, except that Allen wants to respect and cooperate with the legal process.
Education
Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
