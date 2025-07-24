© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy celebrates women with video contest

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published July 23, 2025 at 9:23 AM EDT
DELDOT

The state’s Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy is holding a video contest for students.

The contest calls on students ages 8-13 to choose a member of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and make a one to three minute video about her life.

“They have over 150 women or so to choose from, and in doing so they're able to basically tell why those women inspire them," said Sherese Brewington-Carr, director of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy. "Maybe they know some of the women or not, but they get to read their stories and tell us a bit about what they think and how perhaps, maybe that's making some impact and influence on their life.”

She says one of their priorities is educating young Delawareans about the state’s rich history of notable women.

“We are multi-generational, Brewington-Carr said. "Wherever women and girls may show up, that's where we want to be.”

The contest’s two winners each get a $100 prize and tickets to the next Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in October. Submissions for the Voices of Inspiration” Student Video Contest close on August 31.
Education
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny