Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy celebrates women with video contest

The state’s Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy is holding a video contest for students.

The contest calls on students ages 8-13 to choose a member of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and make a one to three minute video about her life.

“They have over 150 women or so to choose from, and in doing so they're able to basically tell why those women inspire them," said Sherese Brewington-Carr, director of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy. "Maybe they know some of the women or not, but they get to read their stories and tell us a bit about what they think and how perhaps, maybe that's making some impact and influence on their life.”

She says one of their priorities is educating young Delawareans about the state’s rich history of notable women.

“We are multi-generational, Brewington-Carr said. "Wherever women and girls may show up, that's where we want to be.”

The contest’s two winners each get a $100 prize and tickets to the next Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in October. Submissions for the Voices of Inspiration” Student Video Contest close on August 31.