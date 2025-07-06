Delaware State University to raise tuition

Students at the state’s only HBCU will pay more in tuition when the new academic year begins next month.

Delaware State University’s tuition will go up by $250 per semester, the university announced recently. Not all students will be affected, however. University officials said in a statement that full scholarship recipients would not see an increase.

Also not affected are students on the university’s Inspire Scholarship, available to graduates of Delaware high schools who maintain a 2.75 GPA and perform ten hours of community service per semester. Students from financially disadvantaged families will also continue to have reduced tuition costs.

The tuition increase, which DSU characterizes as “modest,” has been in the works for some time as part of a 2023 strategic plan addressing the university’s sustainability into the future.

DSU President Tony Allen said in a statement, “We have been, are, and will continue to be the best return on investment in higher education for students and their families in Delaware.”

While tuition and fees cover a portion of the university’s operating costs, it also depends on research grants, alumni giving, and state appropriations for revenue. A December 2024 report shows that alumni giving was 160% over its goal and the average gift size was also larger than projected.

DSU received around $59 million in state appropriations in the 2026 budget signed into law by Governor Matt Meyer.