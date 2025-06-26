State archives shows off "Unusual Treasures" in digital exhibit

The Delaware Public Archives showcases some of its most interesting artifacts in a new digital exhibit.

From the patriotic and thought-provoking to the quirky, the Archives presents a collection of historical objects curated by its staff.

Ranging from the 1500’s into the 20th Century, the objects in the digital display include historic documents, like journals and political documents, as well as artifacts like the original key to the Old State House and money issued in the 1850’s by the Milford Bank.

“We do have, of course, the state documents that are the official minutes that talk about things that happened," says Maegan Peterman, the archives’ community relations and marketing manager. "But reading somebody's diary or journal from the 1700s and 1800s gives you a very different look into what life was like back in Delaware in that time.”

Delaware Public Archives $1, $2, $3, and $5 bills produced by the Milford Bank in the 1850's.

As you might expect in the First State, some of the objects relate to the era before, during, and immediately after the American Revolution, like a petition to make Delaware home to the new nation’s capital. Others shine a light on less triumphant corners of state history, like files concerning Wilmington’s urban renewal efforts and historical police documents.

Peterman says the artifacts show off the depth and range of their collection, which is open to the public.

“We do have very interesting things and a lot of the material, you ask and we literally pull out the original box and you get to touch and feel the actual documents that Caesar Rodney would have touched back then," she says.

Many of the artifacts come from everyday Delawareans.

“Our mission is to collect state records, but we also accept donations from members of the public and a good portion of what is featured in this exhibit are donations from members of the public," she says.