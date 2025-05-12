Voters head to the polls Tuesday for School Board elections in Delaware

Tuesday is school board election day in Delaware.

Turnout for school board elections is typically low. Last year, 7 districts had at least one contested race, and only one district saw more than 900 people vote. That was Red Clay where just over 2.000 residents cast ballots.

This year, there are 11 districts with at least one contested race.

New Castle County has voters heading to the polls in four districts.

In the Brandywine School District, 3 competitive races will be settled.

Incumbent Alexander Najemy faces a challenge from Kenyon Wilson. The other races pit Karen M. Hartley-Nagle against Brian Jordan and Frank Livoy against Tracy Woodson for a pair of open seats,.

In the Appoquinmink School District, Chuck Boyce, Sandhya Celestin-Brown, Tim Higgins are vying for an open at-large seat.

The Christina and Red Clay school districts also have a seat on the ballot. In Christina, Janiene Campbell and Shannon Troncoso. In Red Clay, it’s Devon Hynson against Martin Wilson

In Central Delaware – the Capital School district has competitive races for 2 at-large seats. Jordan Davis challenges incumbent Vickie Pendleton for one seat while Donna Geist and Mozella Richardson Kamara seek the other available seat.

Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest and Smyrna School Districts each have one seat up for grabs.

The race in Smyrna is a three-way race for an At-Large seat between Justine Flint, Charlotte Middleton and Aaron Weisenberger.

The race in Caesar Rodney find incumbent Joyce Denman challenged by Amy Spampinato while in Lake Forest, Darrell Hughes seeks to unseat incumbent James Rau.

And in Sussex County, there are three districts with contested races, including the Cape Henlopen where two seats are up for grabs. One race in Cape Henlopen pits incumbent Bill Collick against Chris Lovenguth, while the other finds Andy Lewis, Patty Maull and Laura Parsons facing off.

In Indian River school district – Dereck Booth, Lisa Hudson Briggs and Kelly Kline vie for two seats.

In the Woodbridge School District, Timothy Banks and LaToya Harris seek an open at-large seat.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and remain open statewide until 8 p.m. Voters must provide proof of identity and residency in the district to vote.