The Christina School District’s new superintendent is a familiar face to the community

A split Christina School Board selects a new superintendent.

In a 4-3 vote, Christina School District Deputy Superintendent Deidre Joyner was the board’s choice for the district’s next superintendent for the district.

She’s set to replace interim Superintendent Robert Andrzejewski who took over after the school board ousted Dan Shelton last year.

Joyner was selected over Kendra Johnson who is Associate Superintendent for Anne Arundel County schools in Maryland. Former Columbia (Missouri) Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood was also a finalist for the position.

Johnson was the choice of School Board President Donald Patton.

"We don't want change. We want popularity, we want the person we like. We don't want the person that's going to do the best job if that doesn't align with who we like,” said Patton. “Our kids deserve the person who can come in here and do the work that's needed to fix all those gaps that exist."

Joyner has been Deputy Superintendent in Christina since 2020, and her time in the district swayed school board member Amy Trauth.

"It's obvious that the community and both the teachers union and the paraprofessionals union support her. I trust their judgment because they are in schools with children every day, and they are the direct beneficiaries of her leadership. I think it's the right choice for the district. She knows the district well. She knows the opportunities and the challenges. I think she's the right person to lead us," said Trauth.

School Board President Donald Patton introduced a motion for Joyner to immediately take over as interim superintendent, but withdrew it when other board members raised questions about the timing because an offer has to be made and accepted first. Also, current interim Superintendent Andrzejewski’s contract runs until June 30.

The board directed district counsel to enter into contract negotiations with Joyner.