Wilmington University Law School gets provisional ABA accreditation

Wilmington University’s new law school hits a key milestone.

The law school recently received preliminary accreditation from the American Bar Association, an important step in the school’s development.

The law school first opened its doors to students in Fall 2023. About a year later, and after the law school submitted a 500-page document, evaluators from the ABA were on campus, making sure the school was meeting rigorous standards. The school met those requirements, and was awarded provisional accreditation last month. Phillip Closius is the law school’s dean.

“We have two classes here. The first one was 20 students and our second one was 24, and they came knowing if we didn't get this, they couldn't take the bar," Closius said. "They put a lot of trust in us and we're really pleased to have it.”

In addition to letting them take the bar exam, Closius said the accreditation is crucial for WilmU law students after they graduate and enter the job market.

“In terms of employment, there are a number of employers who say, ‘we can't look at students until you have accreditation,'" he said.

Closius added the next step is about two years away.

“We have to wait two years," he said. "We will undoubtedly apply for that the first time we're eligible, so we'll be back in front of them two years from now. As far as most people, including students, are concerned, there's no real difference between provisional and full.”